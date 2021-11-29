Bill Anderson Gass, 74, of Wesley Chapel community passed away Saturday.
He was an avid sports fan and bird hunter that loved his dogs.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Janice Ridley Gass; two daughters and sons-in-law: Kelley and Greg Deyton, and Kerry and Randy Rice; five grandchildren: Collin and Jacklyn Rice, Gavin Rice, Hope Rice, Faith Rice, and Ashley Cooter and her son, Brayden; several nieces and nephews including a special niece: Diane Ridley.
He was the last remaining sibling of his parents, Noah and Audrey Gass.
There will be no formal visitation due to COVID 19.
Graveside Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Pallbearers will be Collin Rice, Gavin Rice, Cody Wagers, Corey Tipton, Chad Malone and Shane Morelock.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Hodge, Bobby Broyles, Lonnie Key, Cecil Malone, Tarp Thompson, Eddie Harmon and Bert Reaves.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements