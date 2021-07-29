DIXSON — Bill Douglas Brown, also known to family and friends as “Bill D.”, 75, died peacefully Sunday at his home.
He was born in Greeneville and was a son of the late Willie D. and Georgia Goodman Brown. He was preceded in death by his two brothers: Norman and Johnny Brown; his three sisters: Susie Dreger, Margaret Berger and Betty Jean Cogdell; and last, but not least, his beloved four-legged companion: Joe.
Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dickson, where he attended the Pioneer Men’s Sunday School Class.
Bill loved sales. He was a professional salesman. Most of his career was in Industrial Sales of Pipe and Pumps to Manufacturing facilities. But Bill especially loved the excitement of the deal when trading cars. This included his final deal of trading his wife’s new car for a newer car while sitting in his recliner. All of this done without her knowledge. Afterward, there was a big smile on his face and a wonderful memory for his family at pulling one over on Mom.
He loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and the beach. He once said, “I am just a simple man.” Yes, he simply loved his family and life. But his family and friends will say he was simply the most loving and kind man they ever knew.
He is survived by his wife: Karyn Brown; his four children: Bryan (Karla) Brown, Lorena Wright, Todd (Jennifer) Brown and Angela (A.l.) Frazier; his eight grandchildren: Caden Brown, William Brown, Abby Frazier, Anna Frazier, Chad Hargis, Matt Hargis, Jonathan Myers and Morgan (Patrick) Hamilton; his great-granddaughter: Emma Hargis; his sister-in-law: Patricia Hudson; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. August 7 in Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Taylor Chapel.
A private family committal service will follow at the Dickson County Memorial Gardens Chapel of Prayer Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the First United Methodist Church — White Christmas Fund.
Condolences may be sent to TaylorSince1909.com.