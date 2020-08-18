Bill James Morrow, 82, of Snapp Bridge Road, Limestone, the Philadelphia community, passed away Sunday at his residence.
Born Nov. 8, 1937, and native of Flag Pond, he was a son of the late Marvel Alexander and Lula Jane Silvers Morrow.
Bill retired after 30+ years from Universal America, was a lifetime farmer and worked several years at the Austin Company.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Teresa A. Shipley Morrow; one daughter and son-in-law: Sarah and Dwayne Price of Limestone; three sons and daughter-in-laws: James and Allison Morrow of Old Hickory, Jerry and Krystal Morrow of Chuckey, and Roger and Lisa Morrow of Limestone; one son-in-law: Jerry Johnson of Camp Creek; ten grandchildren: Sawyer Price, Kirsten Briggs, Kayla Price, Jacob Price and his wife, Morgan, Maxwell Morrow, Mary Ann Baurle and her husband, Brett, Joey Morrow, Cindy Garland and her husband, Richard, Eric Morrow, and Bradley Johnson and his wife, Nikki; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: E.G. and Faye Morrow of Limestone; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Joe and Sandra Laws, and Pam and Benny Bryant.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrow was preceded in death by one daughter: Wilma Johnson; one sister: Atla Morrow; and three brothers: Hoza Morrow, Everett Morrow and Carroll Morrow.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevesn Chapel with Dr. John Burgess and Pastor Craig Shelton officiating.
Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to go in procession for the 1 p.m. graveside services at Morrow Family Cemetery, 746 Snapp Bridge Road, Limestone.
Pallbearers will be Eric Morrow, Bradley Johnson, Sawyer Price, Dwayne Price, Jacob Price, Jimmy Morrow, Wayne Morrow, Jeff Stuart and Johnny Briggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Stuart and C.L. White.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton.