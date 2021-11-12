JONESBOROUGH — Bill Lyons, 67, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
Mr. Lyons was born Feb. 1, 1954, in South Boston, Virginia, a son of the late Billy Joe and Clarice Jackson Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Michael Lyons; and his father-in-law: Garry Collins.
He served in U.S. Army for 12 years.
Survivors include his wife: Jamie Collins Lyons; a son: Brigham Lyons; daughters: Meredith Lyons (Ashley), and Meagan Lyons; stepdaughters: Laura Morgan, Brandy (Wayland) Coakley, Holly (Matt) Ingle; grandchildren: Makiah Lyons, and Ava Lyons; step-grandchildren, Ty Bailey, Payton Bailey, Savannah Blevins, Chelsea Morgan, Addison Crawford, Brighton Coakley, Chad Waites, Kloe Waites and Jaylah Smith; brothers: Brian Lyons and Melvin Jackson; sisters: Gail (Fontaine) Charles, Dona (Stanley) Daniels, and Tammy (Anthony) Anderson; his mother-in-law: Margaret Collins; sisters-in-law: Kelly (Tim) Tarlton and Jill (Billy) Shelton; a brother-in-law: Jason (Holly) Collins; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends: Billy Jane Scott (Keith, Brandon), Lisa Lyons and Vernie Ramsey.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with the Rev. Cecil Mills officiating.
Interment services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Lyons family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.