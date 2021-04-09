Bill Terry Leonard, of Summerhill Lane, died peacefully Tuesday at his home.
Terry was born in Greeneville in 1938. He was the youngest of seven children to Scott and Sadie Leonard.
After graduating from Greeneville High School in 1956, he attended East Tennessee State University.
His business career started in 1963 by opening the Men’s Shop in Greeneville. After many years in the clothing business, he expanded his business into real estate development and manufacturing, constantly applying the customer service focus he developed in his retail business. He enjoyed the wonderful relationships he built with the people he worked with at Box Pack Manufacturing, BTL Industries, LMR Plastics, and Leonard Associates Manufacturing.
Beyond his business career, Terry enjoyed involvement with economic development for Greeneville and Greene County. He assisted with the location of many of the industrial companies that are in the community today. He applied himself to this endeavor by serving as Chairman for the Greeneville/Greene County Industrial Park Board, Greene County Foundation, and served on the founding board of the Greene County Partnership. In 1995, he was named the Tennessee Industrial Development Volunteer of the Year by the Tennessee Industrial Development Council and was presented the award by then-Governor Sundquist.
Terry also cherished the opportunity to serve on the Greene County Bank/GreenBank Board of Directors from 1975-2008.
As a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church, he held various leadership positions. Terry also volunteered in leadership roles for Link Hills Country Club, the United Way, and the Greeneville Light & Power. To sum it up, he loved Greeneville and Greene County.
Though he experienced many professional achievements in his lifetime, he will be fondly remembered for his priority on being an excellent parent, grandparent, and friend. Pure joy was brought to his heart by seeing those around him succeed. Others had helped him succeed, and he truly enjoyed creating opportunities for a chance at success for those closest to him.
He met his first wife and mother of his children, Kay Watson, on a blind date in 1962 while completing her student teaching in the Greeneville City School System. She became an educator and then later in life, Chairman of the school board. Together they shared a passion for supporting the school system through the GCS Education Foundation that continues today. They spent many happy years together in raising a family, being involved in their children and grandchildren’s lives, and traveling.
After Kay’s death in 2005 following a battle with cancer, he was wed to Evelyn Patterson, who was also a widow. They enjoyed their time together by traveling and spending time with friends and family. Evelyn passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Kimery Leonard and Josef Connard of Knoxville; two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert K. and Ivy M. Leonard, and William Watson and Ashley R. Leonard, both of Greeneville; four granddaughters: Katie Frame and Ashley King, both of Knoxville, and Addie and Hannah Leonard of Greeneville; one grandson; Riggs Leonard of Greeneville; one great-granddaughter: Sadie King of Knoxville; a sister-in-law and her husband: Laura and Phil Watson of Knoxville; and a bother-in-law: Jimmy Watson of Huntingdon; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two spouses: Kathryn “Kay” Watson Leonard and Evelyn Patterson Leonard; his parents; his sisters: Ruth Roberts, Peggy Moore and Patsy Hammock; and brothers: Scott Leonard Jr., Ray Leonard, and Harry Leonard.
He was also blessed to have some extraordinary caregivers over the last year that not only took care of him but became like family; thank you to Kathy, Cindy, Corey, Lotus and Flutra.
An 11:00 a.m. graveside service will be Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Jones of Asbury United Methodist Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, Terry Leonard Memorial Account, P.O. Box 1420, Greeneville, TN 37744-1420; or the Asbury United Methodist Church Building Renovation Fund, 201 S Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.