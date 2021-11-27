Billie Cox, 89, of Greeneville, died Thursday at her home.
Mrs. Cox was a member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She retired from Magnavox after many years of service.
Mrs. Cox is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law: Anne Cox, and Judy and Tony Williams; two granddaughters: Bridget and Jason Bailey, and Brandy and Mikki Malone; three great-granddaughters: Kaylee and Zak Fincher, Kenzie Holt and Kortnei Bailey; two great-great-grandsons: Axel and Kash Fincher; a sister: Mary Anna Brown of Arizona; a sister-in-law: Wanda Cox; and many special cousins and friends.
Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband: Burchel Cox; a son: Larry Cox; her parents: Benjamin and Martha Birdwell; a sister: Betty Royal; and an infant brother.
The Cox family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jamie Lively will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet by at noon Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession for the 1 p.m. graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bailey, Zak Fincher, Charlie Birdwell, Mikki Malone, Taylor Parkins, Jeff Williams and Kim Chamberlin.
Honorary pallbearers will include: the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Jamie Oakley and his staff, and Robert Sane.
Condolences may be sent to the Cox family at www.doughty-stevens.com.