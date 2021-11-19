Billie Gail Collins (Died: Nov. 18, 2021) Nov 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billie Gail Collins, 76, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Thursday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Caitlin Jada Crum (Died: Nov. 7, 2021) Teen Hailed As Hero For 'Life-Saving Actions' Delinquent Tax Properties To Be Sold By County JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Authorities Investigating Death Of 20-Year-Old Woman Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.