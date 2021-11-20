Billie Gail Collins, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
Ms. Collins was a loving mother and grandmother, and loved her grandchildren very much.
Survivors include her two daughters sons-in-law: Teresa and Hugh Allen Davis, and Tonia and Kenneth Lawrence; the father of her children: Earl Collins; grandchildren: Jerritt and Heather Melton, Cody Trinkley, Matthew Teaster, Kendra Lawrence and Alexis Shaw; great-grandchildren: Madison, Maci, Cooper, Pyrra, Ivy, Rosalyn, Ava and a soon to be great granddaughter; and several special aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Gosnell.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greene County Animal Shelter.
The family request visitors to wear mask and practice social distancing.
