Billie Gilland, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
Billie was a kind, compassionate lady, who loved her family, friends, BINGO friends and was a God loving person. Thanks from the family to all who loved her throughout her life.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
Family request due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing be observed.
A complete obituary will be provided by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.