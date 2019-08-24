Billie Hodges Collette was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was born Feb. 13, 1932, to Josephine Greenway Hodges, now deceased.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Collette Campbell, and her husband, Mike, of Morristown; one grandson, Kevin Michael Campbell, who was the delight of her life; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and very dear friends: Judy and Bill Kennon, and Kim and Rob Brown and their daughters, Abigail and Rebekah.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years: Carl Russell Collette; her mother: Josephine Greenway Hodges; her sisters: Shirley Bowers and Mitzi Kirkpatrick; her aunts: Bonnie Greenway, who was like a mother to her, Helen Greenway, Mary Greenway and Elizabeth Watkins; and uncles: Bill and Gordon Greenway.
She was a granddaughter of William Humphries Greenway, former sheriff of Greene County, and Etta Roberts Bullen Greenway.
Billie was a retired teacher of 30 years from Greeneville City Schools. She was a former member of the Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Delta Kappa, Daughters of the American Revolution, Andrew Johnson Women’s Club, a Birthday Club shared with friends, the Republican Women’s Club, and the LaRue Bible class.
The family expressed deep gratitude to nurses and doctors at the Wound Center, the office of Dr. Dharmen Patel, the nurse of 4-West and Dr. Steven Prince, of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Jones officiating.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home by 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Greenway, Rob Brown, Terry Wykle, John Craft, Keith Cornwell and Johnathan Ervin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made to the Collette family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.