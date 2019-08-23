Billie Hodges Collette (Died: Aug. 22, 2019) 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billie Hodges Collette, 87, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East Campus.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Greeneville Marketplace Businesses General Morgan Inn 111 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-787-1000 Currently Open Website Gateway Ford Lincoln Mazda 1055 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-639-0048 Currently Open Heritage Community Bank 114 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-636-5000 Currently Open Website Greeneville Reds 135 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-609-7400 Website Greeneville Sun 121 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-638-4181 Currently Open Website Life Care Center Of Greeneville 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743 423-639-8131 Currently Open Website High Road Digital 123 West Summer Street, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-359-3908 Website Find a local business Archives Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.