Billie Irene Smith Pinkston, 85, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday at her home.
She is survived by one daughter: Vivian Lena Faudree of the home; grandchildren: Eddie Henry and Leighan Wells; four great-grandchildren; and one brother: Charles and Mary Kite.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy B. Smith; and a sister: Edith Ridley, Dorothy Kite.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom thru The Kingdom Hall of Jevohah’s Witnesses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.