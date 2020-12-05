Billie Jean Ford Miller, born Dec. 21, 1931, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is a member of Tusculum Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Elmer Eugene Miller; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Roger Ford and wife, Kathy, of Greeneville, and John E. Ford of Mosheim; a brother-in-law: Wayne Hartman of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Lanelle Davis of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Elmerlene (Ahmad) Adas of Theodore, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Billie Jean was a daughter of the late Hugh and Euba Ford and was preceded in death by two brothers: Dale Ford and Hobert Ford; and a sister: Beverly F. Hartman.
There will be no formal visitation.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens Morristown with the Rev. Dr. David Smith officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
The family request there be no flowers, however, memorial donations may be made to help a Children’s Hospital.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.
