MORRISTOWN — Billie Jo Hazelwood, of Morristown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday while at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Hazelwood was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She retired from Magnavox of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Dussie Ailshie; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ervin and Lena Hazelwood; brothers: the Rev. Glenn Ailshie and Scott Ailshie; and sisters-in-law: Mary Ailshie and Marie Ailshie.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years: Ivan Hazelwood; a daughter: Carolyn (J.B.) McCarter; a son: the Rev. Chris (Christie) Hazelwood; grandchildren: David (Haley) Slagle and Desirea (Ritchie) Rader; great-grandchildren: Chloe Slagle, David Slagle, Forrest Slagle, Cade Rader, and Zane Rader, all of Morristown; brothers: George Ailshie of Newport and Harry Ailshie of Morristown; a sister: Launa Lyle of Jefferson City; a sister-in-law: Betty Ailshie of Mullins, South Carolina; Also several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Sarah Papapietro, Margaret Carson and Shirley Ellison.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Chris Hazelwood officiating.
Interment will follow in Hamblen Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Liberty Baptist Church.
Arrangements provided by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.