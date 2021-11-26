Billie M. Cox (Died: Nov. 25, 2021) Nov 26, 2021 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billie M. Cox, 89, passed away Thursday evening at her home in Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Ex-Husband Charged With Murder In Death Of Bulls Gap Woman Charles 'Freddie' Owens Jr. (Died: Nov. 17, 2021) Local Athletes To Play In FCS Playoffs Greene Devils Fall To Elizabethton In Quarterfinals 'Swap Shop' On Netflix Making An Impact Here Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.