Billie Ruth (Wilhoit) Styles, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Eula Wilhoit of Washington County.
She graduated form Washington College Academy in 1948.
She married Herman Styles, and moved to Pennsylvania in 1950. She was a member of Aliquippa United Methodist Church in Pennsylvania. They moved to Tennessee in 2006 (Tusculum) where she was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church.
She retired from working as a medical assistant in 1980. She worked, owned and operated a beauty salon, and she also worked in real estate.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two children: Diana Gail of Pennsylvania and Douglas Styles of Ohio; grandchildren: Tawnya Heck of Pittsburg Pennsylvania, Douglas Styles of Maryland, Jonathan Oldham of Pennsylvania, Ashley Frindt of Ohio and Dr. Chelsea Styles of Michigan; great- grandchildren: Emily Rose Frindt and Jack Howard Heck; a sister: Judy Berry; a brother: Jack Wilhoit of New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Gene Shelton, Mary Snapp and Doris Dunbar.
A memorial series will be Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
