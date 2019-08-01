MORRISTOWN — Billy “Bill” Jones, 78, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord Tuesday.
He was a member of Westview Baptist Church and retired after more than 30 years from Masengill Machinery.
Preceding him in death were his parents: Ulyess and Pauline Jones; and infant sister: Patty Jones.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Jones; son: Randall (Michelle) Jones; daughter: Sherry (Tommy) Hughes; grandchildren: Jason Morgan, Travis (Tiffany) Seals, Jilli, Ethan and Wyatt Jones, and Whitney (Bart) Miller; great-grandchildren: John Seals and Lincoln Miller; brothers: Grant “Jr.” (Toni) Jones and Mickey Jones; sisters: Norma Jean Hope and Jean Riddle; special sidekick: Scruffy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Danny Lamb and the Rev. Travis Webb officiating.
Family and friends will meet at Hamblen Memory Gardens Saturday at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. graveside service.