Billy “Bill” Ray Hensley, 72, of Limestone, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a loving husband for 53 years and a very loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Henslay was a member of Oak Dale Union Church.
He loved his nieces and nephews as his own kids. He loved camping and gardening and he had the biggest heart of anyone you would have ever known.
He is survived by his wife: Shelia Dotson Hensley; grandchildren: Je’an-Luc (Kara) Jackson, Sara Jackson, Gunner Nanney and BreAnna Crawford, and J.J. Mahaffey; great-grandchildren: Ayeden Jackson, Lexus Jackson, Morpheus Clark, Sophie Jackson and Athena Clark; brothers and sisters: Diane (Hebert) Plemons, Earl Arwood, Shirley Smith, Cecil (Becky) Hensley Jr, David (Denise) Hensley and Robbie (Karen) Hensley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Marce (Louise) Dotson, Lena Faye Keene and Velma Ruth (Michael) Gregg; and well-loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Becky Smelcer; his parents: Cecil and Arzela Hensley; a brother: Anthony Hensley; a sister: Linda Roberson; a brother-in-law: Michael Keene; and a sister-in-law: Lillian Gregg.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Michael Woodward, the Rev. Michael Garland, and the Rev. Danny Willis officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Arwood, Spencer Arwood, Jonathan Cutshaw, Eric Cutshaw, Michael Gregg and Brian Smith.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.