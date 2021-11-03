JONESBOROUGH — Billy “Bruce” Ledford, 71, of Jonesborough, went to his heavenly home Monday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.
Billy was born Feb. 2, 1950, to Lee and Francis McKinney Ledford of Spruce Pine, North Carolina.
Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War. He worked for GM truck and bus in Flint, Michigan, for 19 years. He then moved to Tennessee where he owned Service Master for six years; then finished out his working career at Fulflex Inc
He loved playing the guitar, painting, wood working, and spending time with family and friends.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tina Ledford and their daughters: Cortney (Chad) Bowman, Lisa (James) Arwood and Jennifer (Frank) Green; and the grandchildren, who were the loves of his life: James “Mikey” Arwood, Dusty Arwood, Willy Arwood, Carter Bowman, Cadee Bowman and Callie Bowman. Billy is also survived by his sisters: Linda (Myron) Porter, Brenda (Claude) Kerley and Diane (Adolfo) Gomez; and a brother: Richard Ledford. Billy also had many special nieces and nephews; best friends who he loved as brothers: Richie Crumb, Sarge Phillip Gentry, Gary Auger; and a special friend and neighbor: Richard (Vickie) Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lee and Francis McKinney Ledford; his brother and sister-in-law: Bud and Geri Ledford; and his granny: Florence McKinney.
Though Billy suffered many years of sickness and disease from Agent Orange, Billy’s family would like to give special recognition to Dr. Sen, Dr. Brad Strange, Deanna Patterson PA, Noelle, his special nurse, Ellen from telehealth, Dr. Reddy, and the Veterans Affairs hospice group who all gave such wonderful care to Billy.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Veterans Memorial with full military honors.
