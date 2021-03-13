Billy Carroll Waddell, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.
He retired from Hurd Lock.
Mr Waddell was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Waddell; a son and his fiancée: Jimmy “Goober” Shiflet and Nancy Noe; a son and his wife: Timothy and Lisa Shipley; grandchildren: Brooke (Matt) Smith, Briana Shiflet, Raven Shipley, Kaitlyn, Kelly, Karli and Aldrich; sisters: Geri Waddell and Sharon Holder; special cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends; and a loving church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Adglalene Waddell.
The family will have a reception of friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at First Church of the Nazarene, A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Stephen Rutherford officiating.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.