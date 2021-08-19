ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Billy Curtis Weems, 76, of Candler, North Carolina, passed away Aug. 5 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville.
Born Nov. 10, 1944, in Greeneville, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Billy Weems and Blanche Byrd Weems.
He was a graduate of Greeneville High School the class of 1964.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Through the years he has owned and operated many businesses including a 7-Eleven and The Western Shop, both in Greeneville, and B&B Produce at the Western North Carolina Farmers Market.
He attended Mt. Sheba Baptist Church.
He was a former competition barrel racer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Carol Harman and Pat Young.
Surviving are his spouse: Beverly Weems; sons: Curtis Weems and his spouse, Angie, of Greeneville, and C.J. Weems of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister: Jeannie Williams and her spouse, Stan, of Greeneville; and grandson: Garrett Weems.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.