Billy E. “Cotton” Guthrie, 87, passed away Monday at his home in Greeneville.
Cotton Guthrie was born July 30, 1933, in Vinton, Virginia, to John and Lessie Guthrie. He grew up in Hampton, Virginia.
He married the love of his life, Betty Owens Guthrie, in 1952. He and his family moved to Greeneville from Hampton in 1975 to be an instrumental part of the opening of Greeneville Industries, known affectionately by locals as “Shipbuilders”.
Cotton was a family man, and his love of family was only superseded by his love for the LORD.
He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, where he supported the BackPack ministry, a ministry close to his heart. He often said that it broke his heart to think that a child had to go hungry.
Cotton loved his large family and enjoyed spending time with his wife of 68 years, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything else in the world. He was often the planner of many family cookouts and cook ins. The food was of little importance. It was the time spent with family and memories made that motivated him.
He had a love for all genres of music. He especially enjoyed introducing his family to songs he loved. Life is a vapor, and the family knows that the best is yet to come, and they are so thankful that they were blessed to have him as such a selfless, loving husband, Daddy and Grandpep.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Betty Guthrie; five children: Melody (Ronnie) Garrett, Billie Guthrie (Tammy Kiser), Enola (Randy) Johnson, John Guthrie and fiancée, Nicole Blakley, and Dixie (Greg) Smith; eight grandchildren: Garrett Brogden, Alex Lister, Chris Johnson, Grayson Heffner, Taylor Kelton, Morgan Johnson, Lauren Heffner and Dawson Guthrie; six great-grandchildren: Carley White, Thornton Shaver, Jack Lister, Owen Shaver, Hannah Kate Lister and Asher Johnson; a sister: Carroll Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four children: Connie Guthrie, Sherry Guthrie, Billy E. Guthrie Jr. and John Allen Guthrie; one grandchild: Carly Jo Heffner; his parents: John and Lessie Guthrie; two sisters: Imogene Elliott and Janie Owens; one brother: J.T. Guthrie; and a special cousin: Rodney Nunley.
Private graveside services were held at GraceLand Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jim Bunch Sr. officiated.
Pallbearers were Garrett Brogden, Chris Johnson, Grayson Heffner, Thornton Shaver, Randy Johnson and Greg Smith.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church for the Back Pack Program, 836 Baileyton Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.