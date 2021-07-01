Billy Eugene Lawson, 73, of Flintstone, Georgia, passed away Monday after an extended illness with Parkinson Disease.
He retired from Yates Bleachery Company.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: June Lawson; three children: Roger (Amy) Lawson, Daniel (Melissa) Lawson and Shelia Lawson, all of Georgia; four grandchildren: Ashley, Cody, Seth and Jason Lawson; and five great-grandchildren: Skyler, Braylen, Braxton, Bentley and Hayden, all of Flintstone; two sisters: Tina K. (Ricky) Sparks of Johnson City and Penny Johnson of Mosheim; one brother: David Lawson of Mosheim; one brother-in-law: James (Kathy) Johnson of Mosheim; one sister-in-law: Geneva (Jerry) Dockery of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and close family friend: Michael McLemore.
Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his parents: Sherman Grant and Josephine Lawson; three brothers: Jerry, Charles and Bobby Lawson; three sisters: Judy Gulley, Maggie Williams and Janie Lawson; three brothers-in-law: David, Teddy and Billy Ray Johnson; his father-in-law: Herman Johnson; and his mother-in-law: Isabelle Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Interment will follow in Mosheim Central Cemetery.