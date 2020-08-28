ROGERSVILLE — Billy F. Robinette, 85, of Greeneville went to be with the Lord Tuesday (8/25/20).
He was a member of Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church where he was a song leader and a Sunday school teacher for years. He loved reading the Bible every day.
Mr. Robinette graduated from Lincoln Memorial University. He started his teaching career at Rogersville High School and retired from Cherokee High School.
He was an avid hunter and story teller. He loved to help others by growing vegetables to giveaway. He was a mentor and tutor to many children and adults.
Mr. Robinette never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Willie Everhart Robinette; daughter: Leslie Jo Robinette; grandson: Billy Joe Solomon; two brothers: Kenneth (Margie) Robinette and J.L. (Wilena) Robinette; and a sister: Mary Agnes (John) Prichett.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Ruth Ferrell Robinette; two daughters: Trine Robinette and her husband, Frank Gosnell, and Teresa Martin and her husband, Mike; two grandchildren: Hannah Ruth Gosnell and Dahl (Jamie) Gosnell; stepgrandchildren: Josh (Tiffany) Martin, Brandon Martin and Ashley (Scottie) Johnson; stepgreat-grandchildren; Ronan, Rhyne and Scotlyn Johnson, and Lacy, Dylan and Remi Martin; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.
He will lie in state from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Christian-Sell Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.