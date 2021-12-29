Billy G. Piatt, 84, of Mosheim, passed away Monday at his home.
He was the “Greatest” husband, dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother, son, friend, teacher, and Godly man.
Billy was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Winter Beach, Florida.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Phipps, on Dec. 24, 1958, and this year would have been their 63rd of marriage.
He was a member of McCowan Creek Church of God in Newport.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Bruce, of the home, Susan, and Marvin and his wife, Jenn; grandchildren: Nicole Melton and her husband, William, Heather Flanagan, Matthew Piatt and his wife, Tabitha, Jonathan Hance and his wife, Miranda, Ashley Stone and her husband, Erik, J.P. Miller, Chandler Piatt, Lucas Piatt and Shiloh Hobbs; great-grandchildren: Katie and Abigail Melton, Christopher McGee, Ariel and Tucker Piatt, Rhiley, Ryker and Rhilynn Henry, Enoch Smith, and Helena and Isadora Hance; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald and Adrianna Piatt, and Gary and Kathy Piatt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Taft and Alma Piatt; two sons: Steven Piatt and Jeffrey Piatt; and a brother: David Piatt.
A celebration of life service will be Jan. 10, 2022, at 6 p.m. at McCowan Creek Church of God with Jon Sims officiating.
The family expresses a special thanks to Leisa and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements.