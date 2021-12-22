Billy Gene Piatt (Died: Dec. 20, 2021) Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Gene Piatt, 84, of Mosheim, passed away Monday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Deborah Kay Brown (Died: Dec. 11, 2021) Ray 'Teedee' Maupin's Spirit Of Giving Lives On Through Family, Community Efforts County Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant Dies John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) April Lane Resigns From County Commission Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.