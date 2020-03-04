Billy Jeff Cox, 89, of Mosheim, joined his Lord and Savior Monday while at his home with his wife and children by his side.
He was a son of the late Carson and Georgia Myers Cox.
Jeff was a graduate of Mosheim High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953.
He was a master carpenter for more than 60 years and a talented artist. He painted various themes, he especially enjoyed landscapes and local history.
Jeff enjoyed camping and traveling with his best friends, Addison and Annie Grimes. Jeff also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was a member and deacon of Brown Springs Baptist Church and its mother church, Big Springs Baptist Church, which he attended faithfully. He was instrumental in the building additions at the church and the Family Life Center and various other projects.
He was a longtime member of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad and the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
Jeff will be forever remembered for his love for life, outdoors, his sweet smile and his faithfulness to his church and family.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years: Bobbie Cox; a daughter and son-in-law: Jerita and Danny Greenlee; a son and daughter-in-law: Benjie and Teresa Cox; grandchildren and their spouses: Jeffrey and Christina Greenlee, Mark and Keema Greenlee, Jonathan and Cassidy Greenlee, Tyler and Marsha Jennings, and Brian Cox; great-grandchildren: Austin, Julian, Neyland, Cade, McKee and Luke Greenlee, and Garrett and Avery Jennings; one brother and sister-in-law: J.C. and Mary Cox; three sisters-in-law: Wanda Cox, June Jarrell and Serita Bible; several nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver: Terrie Grubbs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: L.A. Cox, Rex Cox and Eugene Cox; and two sisters: Phyllis Jordan and Hilda Bryant.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Brown Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. James Sauceman will officiate. The body will be taken to the church to lie in state 30 minutes before the service.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery. The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or visit www.patsummitt.org/donate.