Billy Joe Long, of Carrollton, Georgia, went to see Jesus Friday at the age of 85 years, 8 months, and 4 days.
He was born April 7, 1935, a native of Greeneville.
He trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Saviour at the age of 18. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Whitesburg, Georgia, where he served as greeter and street preacher. At an early age, he memorized many passages of Scripture, some of his favorite he loved to quote often were John 1, John 14, Psalms 23 and Genesis 1. He loved singing old fashion gospel music and old mountain songs from his childhood. His greatest thrill was spreading the gospel, he loved passing out tracts and preaching on the streets because he wanted everyone to go to heaven.
While living in Greeneville, Bill worked as a die-cast operator for 43 years at Hurd Lock Corp. until it’s closing.
Bill enjoyed outdoor yard work, chopping wood, watching car racing, storytelling, and whistling. Even more he loved spending time with family and friends.
Billy Joe is survived by his son: Andrew and Denise Long; his daughter: Amy Long; four grandsons: Joseph and Soso, Titus, Zacharias, and Gideon Long; one great-grandson: Andrew Long; two sisters: Maxine Harmon, and Carol and Roger Cutshall; two brothers-in-laws and four sisters-in laws: David and Jean Bible, Daniel Bible, Barbara Bible, Jippy Bible and Brenda Bible; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a special aunt: Francis Bales of Greeneville; special friends include: Pastor Danny Ellis of Greeneville, Pastor Dan Suttles of Pigeon Forge, and street preaching friend, Dexter Landers Sr. of Villa Rica, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years: Judy Bible Long; his parents: Thurman and Maggie Long; his twin: Wilma Betty; five other sisters and one brother: Elsie Wilds, Ruby Collier, Mary Ellen Hope, Alice and Althea Long and Manson Long.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Missionary Andrew Long, Pastor Danny Ellis, Pastor Dan Suttles, Pastor Dexter Landers Jr and Preacher Dexter Landers Sr. will officiate.
Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the procession to Oak Grove cemetery for the graveside service and internment.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Whitesburg, Georgia.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Long, Titus Long, Zacharias Long, Gideon Long, Roger Cutshall, Eli Cutshall, Wallace Cogdill and Taylor Ward.
The family expressed their gratitude to the staff of Tanner Health System of Carrollton for their love, care and support. Also to his physician Dr. J. Taylor Gordon, and the Professional Park Medical team of Carrollton.