JONESBOROUGH — Billy Joe Shelton, 69, Limestone, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Shelton was born in Washington County and the son of the late Tivis and Hazel Shelton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Shelton.
Survivors include two sons: Billy Lee Shelton of Johnson City and David (Beverly) Shelton of Chuckey; one daughter: Jasmine Shelton of Chuckey; a stepson: Sammy (Melissa) Widner of Baileyton; a stepdaughter: Susan Bryant of Knoxville; and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Seviers Cemetery with Mr. David Shelton officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.