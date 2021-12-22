Billy L. Solomon (Died: Dec. 21, 2021) Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy L. Solomon, 83, of the Cedar Creek community, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Deborah Kay Brown (Died: Dec. 11, 2021) Ray 'Teedee' Maupin's Spirit Of Giving Lives On Through Family, Community Efforts County Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant Dies John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) April Lane Resigns From County Commission Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.