Billy L. Solomon, 83, of the Cedar Creek community, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired after 40 years of service from Hurd Lock. He was a farmer.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Church of God.
Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years: Janet Foshie Solomon; a son: Brad and Valerie Solomon; grandchildren: Chris and Kari Solomon, LeAnne and Cole Upton, Kailyn Solomon and Savanna Solomon; a brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Judy Solomon; a sister-in-law: Betty Solomon; friends: Wilma Waddell and Stevie and Angel Waddell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son: Kipp Solomon; his parents: Barney and Cora Solomon; brothers: George, Harvey, J.D. and Jimmy; sisters: Maggie, Mildred and Mertise; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: H. Kay and Dorothy Foshie; and brothers-in-law: Jimmy and Danny Foshie.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
Pallbearers will include Chris Solomon, Danny Solomon, Tim Solomon, Bobby Gene Crum, Stevie Waddell, Shane Walton, Eric Walton and Tracy Solomon.
Honorary pallbearers will include Keith Fillers, Dennis Solomon, Minnis Waddell, Cole Upton, John R. Davis and the Challengers Sunday school class.
