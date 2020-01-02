Billy Lawrence Noland, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at his home.
He retired from the former Lawson Chevrolet after more than 30-years of service. He made many lifelong friends of his former customers. He taught Auto Body Repair classes at the Greeneville/Greene County Vocational School and was on the Board of Directors for many years. He was well known as a precision auto body repairman. His skills were sought after not only for repairing automobiles, as he painted bicycles, dental equipment, refrigerators and antique cars.
Everywhere his family goes, those who knew him will comment that he was a fine Christian man and was a man of his word. He loved his Lord, his country, his friends and neighbors
Bill was proud of his family that he and the love of his life, Roma Jean, made together. They celebrated 63 years of marriage Nov. 15. Bill was so adored by his daughters, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
He danced his way home while in the loving arms of his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren into the loving arms of his Lord as he won the race and obtained the prize.
He was a servant to his Towering Oaks Church family for years as he and Frank Parker faithfully visited those in need in the community. Those who had brief encounters could sense his Godly spirit.
Billy was a son of the late Harry and Lorraine Wilson Noland and was preceded in death by one sister: Carolyn White; a very special granddaughter: Vanessa Ayers; and a niece: Susie Johnson.
Survivors include his wife: Roma Jean Noland; two daughters and one son-in-law: Cindy Wilhoit, and Paula and Gary Campbell; granddaughters and their spouses: Tarah and Brock Campbell, Whitney and Jonathan Collins, Taylor Campbell and fiancé, Greg Bowman, and Madison and Hunter Rutherford; great-grandchildren: Isaac and Kayla Collins, Brantley and Greyson Campbell, and Maverick Rutherford; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Ronnie and Pat Noland, Terry and Cheryl Noland, and Steve Noland; a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Charlotte and Gene Wilhoit; special aunts: Charlene Cutshall and Linda Summey; several special nieces and nephews, including René and Randy Dunbar and Brian and M.C. Wilhoit; and a host of special cousins.
The family expressed a special thanks to his nurses and caregivers with Amedysis Hospcie: Ashley Shipley, certified nursing assistant, Heather Hill, registered nurse, and Kathy Duncan, registered nurse, and Shiree Southerland.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Dr. Tommy Pierce and the Rev. Dennis Shumate will officiate. Special music will be provided by Staci Inscore and Ethan Inscore.
Family and friends are asked to meet Saturday at 12:15 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Mt. Zion Cemetery for the 1 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons: Isaac Collins, Brantley Campbell, Greyson Campbell and Maverick Rutherford; as well as Brock Campbell, Hunter Rutherford, Jonathan Collins, Kenny Ray and Buddy Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Noland, Terry Noland, Aaron Miller, Carl Gray, Lenny Lawson, Gene Wilhoit, Randy Dunbar, Bucky Ayers and Boyd Fox.