Billy Lynn Cox, 63, went to be the Lord after battling cancer and other health concerns, on Thursday. He was a carpenter for 42 years till his health declined. He was a loving husband, father, son, and papaw.
Survivors include his wife: Helen Cox of 35 years; mother: Nora Mae Cox; 2 sons: Timmy Cox, Sean Cox & wife Deborah; daughter: Amanda Walters, that he raised and loved as his own; special grand-daughter: Breanna Denton; brothers: Larry Cox & wife Mary; special sister-in-law: Teresa Robinson & husband Bryan; uncle: Ed Fillers & wife Ann; 2 aunts: Fannie Swatzell and Lena Hinkle; step daughter: Tracy Lawson & Mike; 3 step grandkids: Cameron Ricker, Justin & Jessica Lawson; grandson-in-law: Jared Pitts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends: Howard Cutshall and Shane Tallman.
He was preceded in death by his father: William Cox, Jr; cousin: Donny Swatzell.
His wishes were to be cremated and no formal services.
His wishes were to be cremated and no formal services.