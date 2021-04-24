Billy Masters (Died: April 23, 2021) Apr 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Masters, 80, of Chuckey, passed away Friday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Debra 'Debbie' Irene Moore (Died: April 20, 2021) Nash Armstrong (Died: April l8, 2021) Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.