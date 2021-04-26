Billy Masters, 80, of Chuckey, died Friday at his home after a short illness.
Billy was a self-employed carpet installer and drywall contractor for many years.
He is survived by his companion and caregiver: Mary Mitchell; his sons and daughters-in-law: Randy and June Masters, and Mikie Masters and Tonya Bowman; his sister and brother-in-law: Carolyn and Robert Isaacs; his grandchildren: Michael Masters, Candice Masters, Brent Bowman, Brett Bowman, Haden Pruitt, Landon Schieri and Prudence Nieder; two great-grandchildren: Olivia White and Remi Masters; a stepdaughter: Alicia Nieder; and a nephew: David Masters and his wife, Donna.
Billy was the son of a late Sam and Hattie Ricker Masters. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Jackie Lawing Masters; a sister: Frances Masters Smith; and a brother: Freddy Masters.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Dougherty officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for graveside services.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Frye, Nickey King, Johnnie Bill Ricker, Brad King, Gary King, Brian Roark, Sam Babb and Roger Jaynes.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons and Mike Roberts, Dwayne Aker, Rick Fillers, Clyde Williams, Dr. Ken Nickel and special friend, Dr. Benny Smith.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.