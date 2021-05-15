Billy Pleasant (Died: May 13, 2021) May 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Pleasant, 73, of Telford, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gas Shortages Fueled By Panic Buying Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Dee Anna Robertson (Died: May 11, 2021) Cicadas Will Have Greene County Buzzing Austin Broyles (Died: May 6, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.