Billy Pleasant, 74, of Telford, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War.
He retired from AmeriSource
Billy was a member of Fishery Community Church.
He is survived by his son: Charles Pleasant; his daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly Kay and Mike Smith; three grandchildren: Alex Pleasant, Megan and David Shelton, and Kelie Smith; three great-grandchildren: Aisley Russell, Mason Smith and Luke Dufour; a brother and sister-in-law: John and Katherin Sluder; two sisters: Betty Pleasant and Jo Ann Foshie; two nephews: John Foshie and Gregg Foshie; and a great-nephew: Bearon Foshie.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Owen and Marjorie Pleasant; and a brother: Eddie Ray Pleasant.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20th from 12-2PM at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Interment will be at Pleasant Vale Cemetery with Military honors. The Rev. Clyde Swiger will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Bearon Foshie, Charles Pleasant, Mike Smith, David Shelton, Cody Keever, John Foshie and Gregg Foshie.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.