Billy R. Fann, 49, of Kingsport, passed away Friday at his home.
He was self employed.
His family states he was a loving husband, father and son and will be missed and loved so very much. “May you rest in peace in the House of the Lord.”
Billy is survived by his wife: Judy Fann; a son: Cameron Fann; his mother: Janice Shelton; his stepfather: Tom Shelton; two brothers: Jimmy Fann and Kyle Fann; a stepbrother: Bryan Shelton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Kyle Fann Sr.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Rex Mackberry officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mosheim.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Haun, Michael Haun, Jimmy Fann and Tom Shelton, Bryan Shelton and Payne Lisht.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.