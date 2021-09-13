Billy R. Smelcer, 84, of Mount Carmel community, died Friday morning at his home.
He previously attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and Russellville Church of God and later attended Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.
He was a Master Mechanic and a Master Machinist and tried to help anyone he could.
He enjoyed his time outside and especially mowing his yard. He was a loving husband and companion.
Mr. Smelcer is survived by his wife: Jeanette Epperson Smelcer; two children: Kathy and David; three stepchildren: Timmy Epperson, Gerald “Petey” Epperson, and Donnie and Dena Seals; a special granddaughter: Brittany Price; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers: Robert and Linda Smelcer, and Gene Smelcer; several special nieces and nephews; all of his special friends: Dale Brown Jr., Gary Dawson, Hugh Dugger, Mary Ann Brown, Edmond Carter, John Waddell, Sherriff Charles Barnes, and all of his friends at Critters Corner.
Mr. Smelcer was preceded in death by one daughter: Karen Smelcer; his parents: Joe Bob and Cora Lee Smelcer; and one brother: John Thomas Smelcer.
The Smelcer family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long will be officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Sinai UMC Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet by 10 a.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jim Graham, Gary Dawson, Hugh Dugger, Jerry Barnard, David Smelcer and Petey Epperson.
Condolences may be sent to the Smelcer family at www.doughty-stevens.com.