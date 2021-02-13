Billy Ray Cole Sr., 60, passed away Wednesday at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Mr. Cole is survived by his life partner: Kay Cole; his children and their spouses: Daisy and Terry Darnell, Bobby and Brandi Cole, Brenda and Jason Oxendine, Billy and Candace Cole, Karen and Miguel Moreno, and Megan Cole; his pup: Honeybun; grandchildren and spouses: Barbara and Dakota Seay, B.J. Cole, Angel Heaton, Joseph Cole, Carly Bailey, Benjamin Cole, Addison Auville, Judy Cole, Richard and Krystal Bowman, Terry Bowman, Austin Cole, Miguel, Jose, Kristina, and Joseph Moreno, Baylee Daniels and Brooklyn Edgar; a brother: Eddie and Michele Gass; and his sisters and their spouses: Teresa Ricker and Ronnie Smith, his twin Carolyn and Kenneth Jenkins, Cathy Minga, and Tammy and Keith Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bobbie Jean and Bobby Jack Cole; a brother: Joey Cole; and a sister: Betty Seaton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow Sunday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Keith William officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Cole, Austin Cole, Jason Oxendine, Richard Bowman, Terry Bowman and Terry Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kota Seay, Joe Cole, Benjamin Cole, Jeffery Cole, Billy Cole Jr. and Randy Scalf.
The family expressed their thanks to the offices of Dr. Patel, Heather Olsen, Dr. Boys, Dr. Abernathy and Dr. Nickles for the service they have provided through the years.