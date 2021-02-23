Billy Ray Johnson, 68, of Mosheim, went to be with the Lord on Saturday.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law: Marcus and Cassee Johnson, Matthew and Ashely Johnson, and Jareco Johnson; grandchildren: Dylan Soto, Sapphyre Johnson, Haley Johnson, Gabe Johnson, Isabel Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson; a brother and sister-in-law: James L. and Kathy Johnson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Geneva and Jerry Dockery, and June M. and Bill Lawson; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Elizabeth Johnson, Sarah Posey, Patsy Laster-Ford, Bobby Laster, Emma Lou Laster and her family, and Holley Bolduc.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Isobel Johnson; and brothers: Teddy K. Johnson and David H. Johnson; and a special friend: Jack Mercer.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Brown Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.