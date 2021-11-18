Billy Ray Norton Sr., 61, of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday surrounded by his family and friends after a long courageous battle with cancer.
He was of the Baptist Faith
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Patti Norton; daughters and sons-in-law: Pamela and Ricky Reedy Jr. of Mohawk, Crystal and Johnathon Jones of Greeneville; a son and daughters-in-law: Billy (B.J.) Norton Jr. of Mohawk, and Christopher Norton and Samatha Davis of Mosheim; grandchildren: Hunter Reedy, Jairus Norton, Brayden Reedy, Laken Reedy, Briar Reedy, Payton Norton and Olivia Davis; a brother: Richard Lynn Norton; sisters: Joanna Norton and John Anderson, Teresa Norton and Roger Rednour, and Lois and Craig Huff; a sister-in-law: Janie Norton; a special nephew: Gary Norton; several other nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law: Jimmy Luttrell; a sister-in-law: Anna Sue Brown; and special friends: The Lawson Family, Larry Hatley, Bobby Gunter, Jeff Hatley, Thurman Brotherton and Ricky Trentham.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Van Junior and Texie Joan Norton, and Geneva Patton and Virginia Myers, whom he thought of as mothers; a grandson: Jayden Ray Norton; brothers: Gary & Jackie Norton; and a nephew: Conley Kite.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long and Shannon Sizemore.
Interment will be at White’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Lawson, Bobby Lawson, Jr, Gary Norton, Billy Norton, Jr, Christopher Norton and Brian Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Hunter Reedy, Jairus Norton, Ricky Reedy and Johnathon Jones.