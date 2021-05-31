Billy Ray Wilburn, 71, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Billy was a hard working loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He married his soulmate, Linda, and together they built a loving life.
He had the spirit of a great warrior and fought every battle in life with no fear of consequences.
Billy retired from Parker Hannifin and worked part-time at Wal Mart.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Linda Wilburn; four children and their spouses: Timmy and Rose Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Kim and Charles “Scooter” Fleenor, and Michael and Shelly Wilburn; grandchildren: Billy Joel Wilburn, Cody Wilburn, Samuel and Kassi Wilburn, Amber Fillers and her fiancé, Brad McNew, Cade Wilburn, Zach Wilburn, Taylor Wilburn, Zach Fleenor, Kelsey Fleenor, Kendal Stitzel; several great-grandchildren; a sister: Brenda Wilburn; a brother: Roger Wilburn; special friends: George Gregg, Bill Johnson and the Rev. Michael Westmoreland; and three special dogs: Shay, Scrappy and Piper.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Billy and Claudia Wilburn; two sisters: JoAnn Wilburn and Debbie Wilburn; an infant brother: Eddie Wilburn; a brother: Freddie Wilburn; and a special nephew: Sammy Hurst.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Charles Morgan Jr. officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Jeffers Downtown Chapel by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Marty Dixon, Brad McNew, Timmy Wilburn, Steven Morgan, Scooter Fleenor and B.J. Wilburn.
Honorary pallbearers will be: employees of Parker Hannifin, Dr. Patel and his office staff, the ICU staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East and Amedisys Home Heath.
