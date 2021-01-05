Billye Joyce Nelson, 73, of Midway, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She retired after 44 years from Magnavox.
Billye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Joyce and Tim Wright of Greeneville; one grandson: Timothy Garrett Wright of Greeneville; one special friend: James Morelock; a nephew: Lloyd Smith; and one great-niece and one great-nephew: Felicia Smith and Brian Smith.
She was a daughter of the late William Bill Bennett and Virginia Amos. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Kathy Jane Brown; a brother: Carson Bennett; and two sisters: Carolyn Hodges and Betty Sue Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Zion Cemetery Baileyton with Mary Jane Farmer CLP officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lloyd Smith, Brian Smith, Tim Wright, Garrett Wright, Burlin Matthews and Jim Morelock.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.