Blain Mitchell Hayes, 87, of Limestone, entered into rest Wednesday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Andra Hayes; children: Michael Hayes and Jamie Brickhouse of New York, Debbie and her husband, Rick Bradberry, Conlandgous Jordan and Eureka Jordan; grandchildren: Brandon Estepp, Lindsey Estepp and Kisha Hickerson, all of Atlanta, Adonte Lawson, Lakayla Jordan, Jacaina Jordan, Isiah Jordan and Elijah Jordan; several great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law: Bobby Hayes and Inez; two brothers-in-law: Angus Campbell of Johnson City and Edward Lee Jordan of Greeneville; sisters-in-law: Alfreda McPhail and Rosa Reynolds; special cousin: A.J. Baines; and special friends: Ron McCoy, Sidney Pringle, Brian Rodgers, Tina Brice, Karen Greenway, Annett Stevenson, Fred Stevenson, Olivia Blanton, Courtney Starcher and Sandra Broyles.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Myrtle and Ott Hayes; his first wife: Jewel L. Hayes; brothers: Lawrence Hayes, Marshall Hayes, Simon Hayes, Don Hayes and Joe Hayes; and sisters: Zelma Bacon, Virginia Edwards and Shirley Campbell.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at noon in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. C.C. Mill Jr. and the Rev. Carl Bragg officiating.
There will be a private military graveside service.
