Blanche Kimery Cutshall, 91, a retired employee of Magnavox, passed away Monday evening at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville. She would have been 92 Aug. 28.
Survivors include three children: Ronald Cutshall, Phyllis and Douglas Rayfield, and Alan and Deborah Cutshall; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Sanford B. Cutshall on Aug. 28, 1970; four children: Charles Cutshaw, Rebecca June Light, Sandra Kay Cutshall and Karen Bowers; a grandson: Brian Douglas Rayfield; a granddaughter: Michan Malone; a great-grandson: Dakota Smelcer; a great-great-grandson: Ketron Laughters; her parents: J.T. and Nora Kimery; and two sisters: Frances Russell and Agnes Owens.
Private graveside services will be held at Hermon Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.