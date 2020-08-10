Blanche Vanfossen, 81, of Horton Highway, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at the home of her son and daughter-in-law.
She was a retired correctional officer and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary of Bristol.
Blanche is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Allan and Keema Belcher of Greeneville, Wayne and Michele Belcher of Ocala, Florida, and Anthony and Tami Vanfossen of Bristol; two daughters and one son-in-law: Darlene Bloomer and John Bays of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Connie Johns of Bristol, Virginia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother: Bill Fortney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She was the daughter of the late Theodore Fortney Sr. and Eleanor Buchman Fortney.
There will be no formal services or visitation.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.