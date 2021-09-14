Blanco James Franklin, 75, of Limestone, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Gray.
He was a home builder, brick layer and always did a turn key job for all his clients.
Blanco attended Sunnyside Baptist Church as long as his health permitted and then with online worship at Crossroads Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his companion for over 35 years: Linda Womac; two daughters: Sybil Cody and Sonya Cody, both of North Carolina; one son: Brisco Franklin of Iowa; several grandchildren; one brother: Lawrence Franklin and his wife, Linda, of Chuckey; half-brother: Bruce Gentry of North Carolina; special friends: Bo Long, Alan Wilhoit, Dan Peltier and Junior Ward; and his fur baby: Lulu.
He was a son of the late Lewis Franklin and Millure Tweed Franklin Gentry. He was preceded in death by his grandfather: McKinley Tweed; and grandmother: Della Ray Tweed.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor David Dugger officiating.
A graveside service will be Saturday at noon in Cantrell – Tweed Cemetery in Madison County, North Carolina. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alex McCamey, Austin McCamey, Dakota Filers, Jamey Peltier and Daniel Peltier.
Dr. Mousa K. Naseri. will be an honorary pallbearer.
