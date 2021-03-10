Blayne Housewright, 83, of Fall Branch, passed away Monday.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Mary F. “Frankie” Housewright; four sons and daughters-in-laws: Jerry and Sherry Housewright, Randy and Marie Housewright, Tony and Melissa Housewright, and Allan Housewright; a special daughter: Joletta; grandchildren: Brian, Luke, Ashley and Samual, Cameron and Chelsey, Walker, Isaac, Annika, Micah, Michela and Katelyn; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Kylee, Peyton, Maylan, Raegan, Camden Blayne, and Sepriana; his twin brother: Wayne Housewright.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Emmaline Housewright; his granddaughter: Jheri Noelle; five brothers; and one sister.
He was faithful to his church Bethesda Free Will Baptist, where he served as a deacon.
He retired after 53 years of service from Palace Vending.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton Chapel.
Graveside Services will follow at 1 p.m. in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Danny Willis officiating.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.