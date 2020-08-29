Bloomie Feltner Franklin, 93, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Bloomie attended Pleasant Vale Church faithfully.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law: Sandy and Pete Peterson, and Becky Fancher; his son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Victoria Franklin; a daughter-in-law: Cathy Franklin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Delora Franklin; and sons: Jerry Franklin and Ricky Franklin.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.